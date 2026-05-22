BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Her stupidity broke every box it was put in...
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10219 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
240 views • Today

This one isn't very bright.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/lucy.baggins.180/

Music: S Y Z Y G Y X - Last Night

---------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Possible deadly virus exposure at NIH lab raises new biosecurity concerns

Possible deadly virus exposure at NIH lab raises new biosecurity concerns

Cassie B.
Study: DASH Diet Improves Multiple Markers of Metabolic Syndrome

Study: DASH Diet Improves Multiple Markers of Metabolic Syndrome

Edison Reed
Carrots: A Nutrient-Dense Root Vegetable with Multiple Health Benefits

Carrots: A Nutrient-Dense Root Vegetable with Multiple Health Benefits

Coco Somers
Strength Training Linked to Longer Telomeres and Slower Cellular Aging, Study Finds

Strength Training Linked to Longer Telomeres and Slower Cellular Aging, Study Finds

Chase Codewell
Study Links PFNA and PFOSA to Accelerated Epigenetic Aging in Middle-Aged Men

Study Links PFNA and PFOSA to Accelerated Epigenetic Aging in Middle-Aged Men

Iva Greene
Cocoa Compound Theobromine Associated With Slower Biological Aging

Cocoa Compound Theobromine Associated With Slower Biological Aging

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy