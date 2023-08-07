BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 5-6
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • August 07, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 5-6

▪️Russian troops have launched a series of strikes on military facilities in Ukraine.


One of the targets was Starokostyantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi region. There was a strong fire at the detonation spot.


▪️Also, hypersonic missiles Kinzhal hit targets in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions.


A tank range and the AFU operational support regiment dislocation were reportedly hit.


▪️In the Svatove sector, after a long assault, Russian troops took full control of Novoselivs'ke.


At the moment, there are battles in order to expand the control zone around the destroyed village.


▪️The AFU continue to shell the frontline territories of Donetsk agglomeration.


The use of cluster munitions by AFU has been recorded. As a result of the strikes, two people were killed and 14 others were wounded.


▪️In Orikhiv sector of the front, the situation remains stably difficult: the enemy continues to attack Robotyne.


During the repulse of the new offensive attempts, several armored vehicles were destroyed by Russian artillery.


▪️Russian forces launched several strikes at the enemy concentration areas in Zaporizhzhia region.


Armament depots were destroyed, and hangars with AFU aircraft equipment at the Zaporizhzhia airfield were hit.


▪️In Kherson direction, AFU continues attempts to increase the grouping in Antonovskiy Island.


Russian troops are firing at the landing forces and AFU positions, trying to restrain the enemy's actions.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy