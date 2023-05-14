Silent War Ep. 6320: Social Credit Score For Internet, New DISINFO GOV. Board, "RIP Twitter"

💵 Please support our sponsors:htttps://RedPillLiving.com

In this episode of The Silent War.





The Disinformation Governance Board Is Out; The "Foreign Malign Influence Center" Is In...





Illegal Immigrants Get Free Smartphones Paid for by US Taxpayers – Some Do Not Have Court Dates Until 2035.





AUSTRALIA - Social credit introduced to access the internet, via your digital ID.





Citizens need 100 points of identification to use social media & the police will have access to your accounts including private messaging.





Federal Court in Florida BLOCKS Biden Regime from Releasing Illegal Aliens from Border Patrol Custody Without Court Notices.





AWFUL. Following CNN-Trump Debate Team DeSantis Announces Support for Political Prosecutions by FBI-DOJ, Lawfare Against Trump, Jailing Innocent Trump Supporters for 2 Years without a Trial.





Pope Francis Describes Pedophiles as “Children of God” Who Deserve “Love” and “Pastoral Care.”





Major American Retailer Puts Wokeness on Full Display: Pride Books for Kids, Rainbow Items for Babies.





“RIP Twitter” Tops Twitter’s Trending List After Elon Musk Appoints WEF Executive Chair as New CEO.





“I Would Shoot Him” – Radical Leftist Group with Ties to Elected Virginia Democrats Threatens Parents for Bravely Objecting to School Board’s Marxist Agenda.





HUGE: O’Keefe Media Group – Citizen Journalist Says Maricopa County Election Director Rey Valenzuela Told Her How to Abuse ERIC Voter Registration System to VOTE MULTIPLE TIMES.





