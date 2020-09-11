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Λουκατσένκο: Ο Μακρόν να κοιτάξει τα χάλια της χώρας του και ν' αφήσει τη Λευκορωσία!
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16 views • September 11, 2020
Απάντηση του Προέδρου της Λευκορωσίας, Αλεξάντερ Λουκατσένκο, στον Μακρόν και την ΕΕ.
"Ο Μακρόν είπε ότι ήθελε να μεσολαβήσει σε διαπραγματεύσεις στη Λευκορωσία.
Επιτρέψτε μου να πάω πρώτα να κάνω τον μεσολαβητή μεταξύ των Κίτρινων Γιλέκων και του Μακρόν!"
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
"Ο Μακρόν είπε ότι ήθελε να μεσολαβήσει σε διαπραγματεύσεις στη Λευκορωσία.
Επιτρέψτε μου να πάω πρώτα να κάνω τον μεσολαβητή μεταξύ των Κίτρινων Γιλέκων και του Μακρόν!"
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
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