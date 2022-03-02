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2018 Russia Maria Zakharova Ministry Foreign Affairs Says US Propaganda is Like a Blue Tarp Curtain
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40 views • March 02, 2022
2018 Russia Maria Zakharova Ministry Foreign Affairs Says US Propaganda is Like a Blue Tarp Curtain
Russia Insight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mO68iA9lHJs
April 2018
Russia's Zakharova Completely Rubbishes Heather Nauert On Russian TV
Maria Zakharova Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teach A Lesson to U.S. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert.
https://www.heraldnet.com/northwest/us-officials-inspect-russian-consular-home-in-seattle/
https://vinnews.com/2018/04/25/seattle-us-officials-force-their-way-into-russian-consular-home-in-seattle/
Russia Insight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mO68iA9lHJs
April 2018
Russia's Zakharova Completely Rubbishes Heather Nauert On Russian TV
Maria Zakharova Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teach A Lesson to U.S. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert.
https://www.heraldnet.com/northwest/us-officials-inspect-russian-consular-home-in-seattle/
https://vinnews.com/2018/04/25/seattle-us-officials-force-their-way-into-russian-consular-home-in-seattle/
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