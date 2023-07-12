DEVELOPING: 400,000 NATO Soldiers on Maximum Alert For Conflict With Russia!

#Breaking #WW3 #EndTimesFor the first time since World War II, NATO is adopting new defense plans to be implemented in the event of war with Russia. The new defense plans cover 5-6 areas and to be implemented it will be necessary to revise all existing NATO structures.

Read more: https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-kolossiaia-afxisi-ton-dynameon-tou-nato-nea-polemika-schedia-oloklirotikis-syrraxis-me-rosia-400-000-stratiotes-tithentai-se-megisti-etoimotita/



