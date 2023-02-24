AT24C02D-XHM-T is an EEPROM memory chip. In the process of repairing the hash board, technicians need to use the editor to properly save the code in this chip to ensure that the hash board can run normally after the repair is over.ATH91702DMCN8170QC / ATH91902DHCN / ATH91502DMCN / ATH93602DHCN19361AK / ATH93702DMCN1937 / AT24C02D-XHM-T chips are universal and can be replaced with each other.

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1566

#EEPROM #chip #hashboard