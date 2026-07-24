Poison Lurking In Your Berries & Bread

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A cancer-linked bread additive banned across much of the world is still found in hundreds of American products, and Florida is now taking action. Meanwhile, a lawsuit alleges PFAS “forever chemicals” were found in conventional strawberries sold by one of the country’s best-known brands.
AIRDATE: July 23, 2026