© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Rashid Buttar: Unmasking the Truth About a Second COVID Wave
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
232 views • September 06, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Daystar
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMJ4wAQ3-NcmPADJ7_GURpw
TCTL Editor's Note: To view the entire video, which also includes Del Bigtree, the source requires you to create an account with their Christian ministry website. The clip above is available on their public youtube channel. To view the entire interview, first create account by supplying them with an email address, then enter this url to find the video: https://www.daystar.tv/ministry-now/season:1/videos/rashid-buttar-del-bigtree
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMJ4wAQ3-NcmPADJ7_GURpw
TCTL Editor's Note: To view the entire video, which also includes Del Bigtree, the source requires you to create an account with their Christian ministry website. The clip above is available on their public youtube channel. To view the entire interview, first create account by supplying them with an email address, then enter this url to find the video: https://www.daystar.tv/ministry-now/season:1/videos/rashid-buttar-del-bigtree
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.