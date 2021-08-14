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SN1126: Education of Hate, Jab or Jail & Code Gaia | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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0 view • August 14, 2021
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/08/12/education-of-hate-jab-or-jail-code-gaia]

Episode Article: https://bit.ly/3fZpA67

Lawlessness and authoritarianism is spreading worse than the virus, and with inept and feckless so-called leadership at the reins, every second wasted not engaging the erasure of rights, is another hard-fought battle down the line. We have to remember though, that the adversary will never let us know when we're winning, and even when we are, we have to be cautious about why - The revolution will not be televised.

Vast swaths of the population are beginning to wake up to the horrors of the poison, its ramifications, their intent and how our blind obedience and compliance has wiggled us into position, and how, without some type of aggressive recovery, there won't be. We're in a fight for our lives, as well as the future of humanity as a whole, and those in power want to retain it. The coercive influence of the jab isn't to be underestimated, nor is the adversary’s intent to see their mission through.

The real question is, and I ask this at the end of the show, "How much of this will we let persist?" We're seeing tyranny rear its despicable face once more, carrying echoes from our collective pasts, but have we learned anything? Only time will tell in this battle of attrition, what will persist. While every attempt is made to convert people into the new world order, we're seeing resistance at every level and that's what victory looks like.


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