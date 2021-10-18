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EP 2652-6PM FEMA & DARPA ARE IN CHARGE - UNVACCINATED FEMA WORKERS REPLACING CORPORATE LEMMINGS
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41 views • October 18, 2021
EP 2652-6PM FEMA & DARPA ARE IN CHARGE - UNVACCINATED FEMA WORKERS REPLACING CORPORATE LEMMINGS 
These round, multi-colored orbs in the illustration above may resemble SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. But they’re actually lab-made nanocrystals called quantum dots. They have been specially engineered to look and, in some ways, act like the coronavirus while helping to solve a real challenge for many labs that would like to study SARS-CoV-2.  Quantum dots, which have been around since the mid-1980s, are designed with special optical properties that allow them to fluoresce when exposed to ultraviolet light. The two pictured here are about 10 nanometers in diameter, about 3,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair. The quantum dot consists of a semi-conductive cadmium selenide inner core (orange) surrounded by a zinc sulfide outer shell (teal). Molecules on its surface (yellow) allow researchers to attach the viral spike protein (purple), which SARS-CoV-2 depends on to infect human cells.   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19005 
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EP 2652-6PM FEMA & DARPA ARE IN CHARGE - UNVACCINATED FEMA WORKERS REPLACING CORPORATE LEMMINGS  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19005       RUMBLE LIVE: https://rumble.com/embed/vl9cc9/?pub=24ns9   BRIGHTEON LIVE   https://stream.brighteon.com/live/pete-santilli-show          ✅SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIVE STREAM CHANNEL ON RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/PeteLive 🔴24/7 LIVE STREAM & CHAT >>>> DLIVE: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli   ✅SUBSCRIBE TO OUR AUDIO PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/ 🔴 LINK TREE: http://petesantilli.mobi
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