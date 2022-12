PATRICK LANCASTER: 11DEC22 - Ukraine Rocket Attack Burns Man Alive & Destroys Home

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE





Unfortunately, a Ukrainian "Grad" Rocket attack on Donetsk caused a man to burn to death as his home burned down around him after being hit by a Ukrainian "Grad" Rocket.

Ukraine is again opening fire on the center of Donetsk with heavy weapons daily. Many civilians have been killed in these attacks just this week. In this report I give you the most detailed account of the last nights Ukrainian Grad Rocket attack on the center of Donetsk. A man died as his home burned down, at the center market was hit again and several apartment buildings were hit in this attack and I reported at all the locations just minutes after the attack. This is clearly a random attack on civilian areas. The world needs to see this so they understand the truth of what is happening in Donetsk. I am not in Kiev or Oddesa, I am in Donetsk showing the world what the western main stream media wont show.

Putin says ‘agreement will have to be reached’ to end the conflict as he hints at a ‘long’ conflict and says risk of nuclear war is on the rise. So when will Ukraine come to the table for negotiations and save lives?

