© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alarming footage of the dumped remains of a wind farm in Queensland, Australia.
#ClimateChange is Bullshit
#TheGreenNewDeal is Bullshit
#WindTurbines are not renewable.
Contrary to propaganda spouted by "climate change" zealots, and the trillion dollar "renewable" energy industry, wind turbines are not renewable or "green" in the slightest.