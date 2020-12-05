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TRUMP CAMPAIGN Files Lawsuit - 300,000 ballots were processed illegally in GA
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44 views • December 05, 2020
The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia on Friday claiming the election process was overwhelmed with fraud and irregularities and a new election should be ordered immediately.
The lawsuit claims over 300,000 ballots were processed illegally.
The lawsuit claims over 300,000 ballots were processed illegally.
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