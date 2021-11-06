Sen Ron Johnson's Vaccine Injury Press Conference & Biden's Insane Federal Mandate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On today's episode of Headline News: Senator Ron Johnson held an urgently needed roundtable discussion with the vaccine injured and medical experts on federal vaccine mandates and the importance of health care freedom, November 1st, 2021. We heard heartbreaking testimonials from those injured by vaccines or affected by vaccine mandates. This has to stop. Why do we need to get raw data from the UK? Where is the follow up by the CDC and the drug companies for those who have been permanently injured by doing "their part," as they are forced and coerced to by the government?
Joe Biden just took mandates up to the next level by federally mandating companies with more than 100 employees require proof of vaccination or a weekly negative test. The Federal government will be doing random health inspections and raised the fines for non compliance by 700% , up to $134,000 per business. This isn't about public health, something more sinister is at hand.
The new Virginia Lt. Governor, Winsome Sears is a firecracker and everything we need in the fight for justice right now!
But what's the deal with Governor elect Gary Youngkin? His ties to China, the Carlyle group and the World Economic Forum... don't trust what you see. But God is on the move and it's not about who won, it's about the people who spoke out for a change!
Then Kentucky Senator, Rand Paul, grills Anthony Fauci once again, and it's epic! All of that and MUCH more!
Use code CHICKS at reawakeningseries.com for 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 VIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers.
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Twitter: @Masfaith3
Telegram! Follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET