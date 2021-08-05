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Is This A Joke - August 5 2021
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260 views • August 10, 2021
Is This A Joke? – August 5, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video
Links for this message:
Watch this and see if you can believe it!
https://youtu.be/TBRLUGMeBL4
God's Roadmap to The End - The Legal Case
https://youtu.be/RAYZtXMEowo
All you never wanted to know about Graphene
https://rumble.com/vksqhs-you-will-be-turned-into-a-human-robot-and-plugged-into-the-artificial-matri.html
How many people left this world?
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/05/22/how-many-have-died-from-covid-vaccines/
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/03/08/updated-how-many-people-are-the-vaccines-killing/
Here this PA lays out the TRUTH
https://youtu.be/hlOyIPI_6Qw
What do you really believe is true?
https://youtu.be/wkZKRNDo5Ks
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/michael-yeadon-vaccine-death/
https://www.ibtimes.sg/all-vaccinated-people-will-die-uncured-2-years-says-noble-winning-virologist-heres-truth-57728
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/ovknhw/path_of_the_great_reset_what_they_dont_tell_you/?utm_source=share&;utm_medium=web2x&context=3
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video
Links for this message:
Watch this and see if you can believe it!
https://youtu.be/TBRLUGMeBL4
God's Roadmap to The End - The Legal Case
https://youtu.be/RAYZtXMEowo
All you never wanted to know about Graphene
https://rumble.com/vksqhs-you-will-be-turned-into-a-human-robot-and-plugged-into-the-artificial-matri.html
How many people left this world?
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/05/22/how-many-have-died-from-covid-vaccines/
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/03/08/updated-how-many-people-are-the-vaccines-killing/
Here this PA lays out the TRUTH
https://youtu.be/hlOyIPI_6Qw
What do you really believe is true?
https://youtu.be/wkZKRNDo5Ks
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/michael-yeadon-vaccine-death/
https://www.ibtimes.sg/all-vaccinated-people-will-die-uncured-2-years-says-noble-winning-virologist-heres-truth-57728
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/ovknhw/path_of_the_great_reset_what_they_dont_tell_you/?utm_source=share&;utm_medium=web2x&context=3
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