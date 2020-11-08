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Ditta of G reads economy science Pr V.Katasonov´s article - governments eliminate people, not virus? 201108
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47 views • November 08, 2020
Ditta of Godland akka Ditta Rietuma informs on World Indigenous Human Order of Godlands oxa checks and coins, and tally stick LoveOrder ReSet of financial system, see more on www.LoveOrder.INFO. In Swedish on www.MSS.lege.net. See the right model for dose limits of RF on www.bsrrw.org. Make oxa coins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5z3HTL9a_w
Valentin Katasonov´s article´s translation to english is fr page 7 on Latvian Indigenous Societies webb page http://www.labie.lv/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/COVID-kills-6-ways-Acad-V.-Katasonov.pdf
Original article on https://svpressa.ru/society/article/280201/
Katasonova raksts - Valdības nevis COVID 19 nogalina cilvēkus.
Akadēmiķa Valentīna Katasonova raksts un tā tulkojums angļu valodā 7. lpp COVID kills 6 ways Acad V. Katasonov http://www.labie.lv/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/COVID-kills-6-ways-Acad-V.-Katasonov.pdf
Valentin Katasonov´s article´s translation to english is fr page 7 on Latvian Indigenous Societies webb page http://www.labie.lv/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/COVID-kills-6-ways-Acad-V.-Katasonov.pdf
Original article on https://svpressa.ru/society/article/280201/
Katasonova raksts - Valdības nevis COVID 19 nogalina cilvēkus.
Akadēmiķa Valentīna Katasonova raksts un tā tulkojums angļu valodā 7. lpp COVID kills 6 ways Acad V. Katasonov http://www.labie.lv/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/COVID-kills-6-ways-Acad-V.-Katasonov.pdf
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