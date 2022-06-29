Supreme Court Rules Prayer by Football Coach is allowed!

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Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live on Jun 27, 2022 SCOTUS sides with a high school football coach in a First Amendment case about prayer at the 50-yard-line. In a 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS says the public school district violated the coach's free speech and free exercise rights when it barred him from praying on the field after games.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfBncDR6S3I