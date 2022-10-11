Miste Karlfeldt: “CPS in Idaho Gets It Wrong Over 80 Percent of the Time”

Bill Jasper of The New American magazine interviews Miste Karlfeldt at the ReAwaken America Tour in Post Falls, Idaho.





Although Karlfeldt is director of Health Freedom Idaho, in this important interview she focuses on Child Protective Services and how they get it wrong 80 percent of the time they intervene, resulting in devastated families and children. She maintains that the authorities “do not want Christian conservatives raising children,” and says CPS is being used as part of an “inside takeover” of Idaho through the children.





She notes how the public schools work hand-in-hand with CPS to destroy families, and strongly supports homeschooling.





