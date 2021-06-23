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Crew Cast [06-22-2021] [Common Collapse Edition]
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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1 view • June 23, 2021
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/06/22/common-collapse]

While this is a scheduled show, that doesn't mean everything was planned, and sometimes that's for a good reason! With where everything is at right now, how can you organize the chaos to make sense? This transmission is full of twists and turns all leading to the same place: Population Control, Behavior Modification and Planned Obsolescence.

People being paid to not work, gender reassignment treatment being offered to children and vast swaths of the population considering themselves "non-essential" still. On top of us being hit with a survivable bioweapon, we're being unilaterally assaulted by our adversaries to put us into a state of pacification - The technocrats are assuming control.

In this cast, I take the time to explain the fragmentation of society, the resurgence of segregation and how the premise of it is being used to divide society. Indeed, the only people who stand to benefit from the division are the one's drawing and enforcing the differences. Truly, we are under an assault the likes of which we've never seen, and the repercussions are just now being felt.

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spiritual warfareagenda 21agenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom faction
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