Part 4 | Dr Ardis| Are There Ingredients Found In The Flu Shot Suppress Your Immune System?

Dr Ardis provides us with more information on the ingredients that are found in the flu shots. Can the flu shot weaken my immune system? Is it possible to get a fungal or parasitic infection from the flu vaccines?

Join Me On Telegram

https://t.me/theambermayshow

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get all your My Pillow Products at a DISCOUNT

www.mypillow.com/amber

Use Promo Code AMBER and save up to 66% off

Promo code-AMBER 800-957-2123

Get Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and SAVE

Dr Stella Immanuel

www.drstellamd.com

Use Promo Code AmberMay and save

Dr Meehan- Telemed & Supplements

https://www.meehanmd.com/

Use Promocode Amber

Docuseries Restore Your Brain Health, Reverse the Effects of Alzheimer's

https://wr374.isrefer.com/go/bhbt/amberhiliker/

Get Spike Support from The Wellness Company.

Spike Support and give your body the natural immune support it needs to protect yourself and your family.

https://www.twc.health/discount/AMBERMAY?ref=AMBERMAY

Use PromoCode AmberMay

Protect Your Investment Gold/Silver www.EPSWealthManagement.com





Patriot Mobile- Free Activation

https://www.patriotmobile.com/amber/

Use Promocode AMBER





15% for our Natural & Organic Skincare and natural hand-poured 100% soy wax candles

http://www.PureBeautybyLorina.com

Use Promo code AmberMay





Delicious Cheesecakes https://belovedcheesecakes.com/

PromoCode AMBER





The Commander’s Artist Save 10% Promo Code Amber

https://thecommandersartist.com/shop/





Lose Weight Attain Your Health Goals

https://ambermay.kannaway.com/





Reverse aging with Timeless Pack

www.TimelessPack.com Promocode AmberMay





https://ambermay.kannaway.com/ambermay/product/MY003E?categoryid=460





Lose Weight While Drinking Java

www.CupAHealth.com

PromoCode Amber





___________________________________________________________________

Hero’s Soap Save 10% with Promo Code AmberMay





We strive to create a brand that pays homage to the values that our country was founded on by our forefathers. With a Veteran of the United States Air Force as one of the owners, we understand the dedication & sacrifice that each family makes to serve their country.





https://herosoapcompany.com/ambermay





My Patriot Supply

https://mypatriotsupply.com/Amber?rfsn=6442302.fa4e33





Survival Supplies & Emergency Preparedness Gear

Trusted Self-Reliance & Food Independence

The original Patriot survival company. My Patriot Supply was founded by people with a passion for self-sufficiency and food independence.

We not only understand the drive to practice emergency preparedness, we are active participants in the survivalist lifestyle.

We believe that true freedom comes from attaining a certain level of self-reliance.





Get ALL Your Marketing Logos and Websites and More Here!

www.jawdd.com





Business Owners, GET Your Employee Tax Credit with the Cares ACT

https://ercfilenow.com/vid/azladyz





Get a Rebate On All Your Purchases of Gas

https://upside.app.link/CDZ8N

Use promocode CDZ8n





Essential Oils

https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/2013099





Checkout all the facts about the Great Reset

https://timetofreeamerica.com/





ThePlan.Today

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are on These Platforms

Frankspeech.com https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/amber-may-tv-show

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-811265

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@azladyz:c

Locals https://theambermayshow.locals.com





Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/azladyz





Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=azladyz&kind=video





CloutHub:

https://clouthub.com/c/4EWXEKT9





Podbean:

http://theambermayshow.podbean.com