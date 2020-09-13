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Elvis Presley Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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18 views • September 13, 2020
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From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elvis_Presley
Elvis Presley[a] January 8, 1935 – August 16, 1977
was an American singer and actor. Regarded as one
of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th
century, he is often referred to as the "King of
Rock and Roll" or simply "the King".
Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, and relocated
to Memphis, Tennessee, with his family when he was 13
years old.
His music career began there in 1954, recording at Sun
Records with producer Sam Phillips, who wanted to bring
the sound of African-American music to a wider audience.
Accompanied by guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill
Black, Presley was a pioneer of rockabilly, an uptempo,
backbeat-driven fusion of country music and rhythm and
blues.
In 1955, drummer D. J. Fontana joined to complete the
lineup of Presley's classic quartet and RCA Victor
acquired his contract in a deal arranged by Colonel Tom
Parker, who would manage him for more than two decades.
Presley's first RCA single, "Heartbreak Hotel", was
released in January 1956 and became a number-one hit
in the United States. With a series of successful network
television appearances and chart-topping records, he
became the leading figure of the newly popular sound of
rock and roll.
His energized interpretations of songs and sexually
provocative performance style, combined with a singularly
potent mix of influences across color lines during a
transformative era in race relations, made him enormously
popular—and controversial.
In November 1956, Presley made his film debut in Love Me
Tender. Drafted into military service in 1958, Presley
relaunched his recording career two years later with some
of his most commercially successful work. He held few
concerts however, and guided by Parker, proceeded to
devote much of the 1960s to making Hollywood films and
soundtrack albums, most of them critically derided.
In 1968, following a seven-year break from live performances,
he returned to the stage in the acclaimed television comeback
special Elvis, which led to an extended Las Vegas concert
residency and a string of highly profitable tours. In 1973,
Presley gave the first concert by a solo artist to be broadcast
around the world, Aloha from Hawaii. Years of prescription
drug abuse severely compromised his health, and he died
suddenly in 1977 at his Graceland estate at the age of 42.
Presley is one of the most celebrated and influential musicians
of the 20th century. Commercially successful in many genres,
including pop, country, blues, and gospel, he is the best-selling
solo artist in the history of recorded music.
He won three competitive Grammys, received the Grammy Lifetime
Achievement Award at age 36, and has been inducted into multiple
music halls of fame.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elvis_Presley
Elvis Presley[a] January 8, 1935 – August 16, 1977
was an American singer and actor. Regarded as one
of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th
century, he is often referred to as the "King of
Rock and Roll" or simply "the King".
Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, and relocated
to Memphis, Tennessee, with his family when he was 13
years old.
His music career began there in 1954, recording at Sun
Records with producer Sam Phillips, who wanted to bring
the sound of African-American music to a wider audience.
Accompanied by guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill
Black, Presley was a pioneer of rockabilly, an uptempo,
backbeat-driven fusion of country music and rhythm and
blues.
In 1955, drummer D. J. Fontana joined to complete the
lineup of Presley's classic quartet and RCA Victor
acquired his contract in a deal arranged by Colonel Tom
Parker, who would manage him for more than two decades.
Presley's first RCA single, "Heartbreak Hotel", was
released in January 1956 and became a number-one hit
in the United States. With a series of successful network
television appearances and chart-topping records, he
became the leading figure of the newly popular sound of
rock and roll.
His energized interpretations of songs and sexually
provocative performance style, combined with a singularly
potent mix of influences across color lines during a
transformative era in race relations, made him enormously
popular—and controversial.
In November 1956, Presley made his film debut in Love Me
Tender. Drafted into military service in 1958, Presley
relaunched his recording career two years later with some
of his most commercially successful work. He held few
concerts however, and guided by Parker, proceeded to
devote much of the 1960s to making Hollywood films and
soundtrack albums, most of them critically derided.
In 1968, following a seven-year break from live performances,
he returned to the stage in the acclaimed television comeback
special Elvis, which led to an extended Las Vegas concert
residency and a string of highly profitable tours. In 1973,
Presley gave the first concert by a solo artist to be broadcast
around the world, Aloha from Hawaii. Years of prescription
drug abuse severely compromised his health, and he died
suddenly in 1977 at his Graceland estate at the age of 42.
Presley is one of the most celebrated and influential musicians
of the 20th century. Commercially successful in many genres,
including pop, country, blues, and gospel, he is the best-selling
solo artist in the history of recorded music.
He won three competitive Grammys, received the Grammy Lifetime
Achievement Award at age 36, and has been inducted into multiple
music halls of fame.
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