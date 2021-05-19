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Trump's Triumphs #25 The Winter White House President...
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81 views • May 19, 2021
Trump's Triumphs #25 The Winter White House President...
The MaraCopa County Forensic Audit Is it Full resistance mode and the demon rats will be successful in suppressing most of the fraud. Their allies in the mainstream media will make sure they pay no penalty for the crimes committed. The insulting thing will be the condescension on their part as they say their following the constitution. This makes the big lie a bitter pill to swallow. And swallow we will because the same demon that inspires the demon rats is the one trump supporters god and country people pray to. Jesus the lawless one and lord the baal/vaal god of the jews.
The MaraCopa County Forensic Audit Is it Full resistance mode and the demon rats will be successful in suppressing most of the fraud. Their allies in the mainstream media will make sure they pay no penalty for the crimes committed. The insulting thing will be the condescension on their part as they say their following the constitution. This makes the big lie a bitter pill to swallow. And swallow we will because the same demon that inspires the demon rats is the one trump supporters god and country people pray to. Jesus the lawless one and lord the baal/vaal god of the jews.
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