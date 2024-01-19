Create New Account
Heritage Foundation President Tells WEF, "You’re Part Of The Problem"
Published a day ago

During a recent speech at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, The Herigate Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts scolded the unelected body for attempting to usurp the sovereignty of nations across the globe.

heritage foundation presidenttells wefyoure part of the problem

