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The Sniffer eats ice cream while trying to get us into World War 3. Attempting to put our troops into the Russian Ukraine conflict. Total Pedo Scumbag Dumb Shit. Father of Hunter.
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0 view • January 27, 2022
Someone needs to stoo this Sniffer Pedo madman. The thumbnail pic if of our primary cannabis garden at the Nature Lodge. The Humboldt Gardens. We are getting the soil ready to plant our next crop.
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