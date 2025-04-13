BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jeremiah Davis, Bill Hughes, Isaac Olatunji: Harlots Commit Apostasy In The SDA Church
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
Jeremiah Davis, Bill Hughes, and Isaac Olatunji are all in apostasy. They are Departing from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits and doctrines of devils. Kody Morey of Truth Triumphant is embracing the union of church and state through a 501(c)3 and tax exempt status. 501c3


Papacy, ProphesyagainTV, JR Cofer, & EGBibleSchool. Dagon In Present Truth. Philistines, The Remnant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xBe51f-XuQ&t=1237s


Seventh Day Adventists With Catholic Ways. 501c3, Tax Exemption Is Catholic, Contradicts 3rd Angel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56_Kc2gv7D4&t=5s


Dark Cloud Causes Dark Day In Response To A Sunday Law. SDA Meat In Due Season Is Raining New Light: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_Kzi4e3Ge0


Where Is The SDA Storehouse? General Conference of SDA or Self-Supporting Work? Tithe & Offering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6g27XJOQkEk&t=11s


Isaac Olatunji: Apostasy At Stateline SDA. Contradicting The Bible And Ellen White: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvBqQ_3sKDQ&t=28s


#SeventhDayAdventist

#Adventist

#SDA

#JeremiahDavis

#BillHughes

#IsaacOlatunji

#StateLineSDA

#StateLine

#Faith

#Bible

#KJV


#DavidHouse

#SDA


#DarkDay

#DarkDays



Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

501c3sdamark of the beastadventistseventh day adventistimage of the beastchurch and statesunday lawted wilsonkody moreytruth triumphantbill hughessda apostasyimage to the beastsaving health ministriesdavid housetax exemptionsunday law updatejeremiah davisisaac olatunjiapostasy in the sda churchsda 501c3jeremiah davis sermonsstate line sdastateline sda
