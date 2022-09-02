This Fish Is Very Much Like an Eel #shorts

Are eels related to snakes?! 🐍



Kenneth Oliviera, a professor and the chairman of the Department of Biology at University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, whose research focuses on American eels, explains what species American eels belong in:



According to Kenneth, American eels belong to the teleost fish species, which is characterized by elongated, wormlike bodies. 🪱



Kenneth further explains that “all eels probably pass through the leptocephalus stage wherein they take the form of an extended larval phase then undergo metamorphosis to a juvenile stage that is a smaller version of the adult.” 👈



To learn more about American eels, listen to the full episode here: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/

