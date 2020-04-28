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YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy Excerpts Of Wrath Upon Earth
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25 views • April 28, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com
YAHUVEH, God Almighty is warning the people to repent and turn away from their wicked ways through HIS End-Time Prophet Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah (on youtube: Yahsladynred). For the sake of the people's souls, HE is warning them to repent, which means to turn away from their sins; and accept YAHUSHUA / Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour so that they may be saved. The Name of the Messiah is YAHUSHUA in original Hebrew, was translitterated "Jesus" in the Greek Versions of the Bible.
YAHUVEH is not willing that any should perish, but that all come to repentance and Salvation through HIS Son YAHUSHUA. (2 Peter 3:9)
YAHUVEH also warns that HE will bring Judgment upon heathen mankind who refuse to repent, who refuse the Salvation that HE offers through HIS Son; and upon this wicked world. Because of man's rebellion and unrepentant sin before YAHUVEH, (including the Lukewarm Christians that YAHUSHUA warned HE would spew out of HIS mouth), YAHUVEH has warned that HE will bring Judgment on this world in the form of Natural Disasters. These natural calamities include Meteors, Tsunamis, Hurricanes, Floods, Earthquakes and more.
HE will pour out these Judgments on this this wicked world in a greater measure as the time of the Great Tribulation approaches and as the wickedness of heathen mankind increases. Pray to be counted worthy to escape the Great Tribulation.
The only way to escape the Judgment that is to come is to repent of one's sins and turn to YAHUSHUA and serve HIM. This Judgment will not come to those who serve and worship HIM and HIS Son YAHUSHUA in truth with all of their heart, mind, soul. Those who will repent, and submit their wills and lives to YAHUVEH, God Almighty will be spared. YAHUVEH is a God of balance, HIS Mercy knows no limits but so does HIS Wrath to the disobedient. Those who strive to live a life of Holiness, Obedience before HIM will know HIS Lovingkindness, however those who strive with their Maker will be destroyed by HIS Wrath.
This video contains Prophecy Extracts about the Judgment that YAHUVEH, God Almighty will bring on this world in the form of natural calamities.
Here is an extract from Prophecy 74, I, YAHUVEH, HAVE DECLARED WAR ON PLANET EARTH FROM HEAVEN!
"I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war from Heaven and you cannot stop it! You who mock ME, you who mock the true children of YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA, you who plot to steal their freedoms away. I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war from Heaven on this planet and the evil shall be slain. (...)
Why do you not believe that I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war on this planet earth? Because you shake your fist at ME. Because you say from your laws I will be set free. Then you will taste of MY wrath. But not for MY Children not for those that put YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA first in their love and their life. Not for those that cry out "We want to know YOU, show us YOUR will, show us your way, show us how we can please YOU today." You are not MY enemy and I will shield you in this day.
*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
https://www.amightywind.com
YAHUVEH, God Almighty is warning the people to repent and turn away from their wicked ways through HIS End-Time Prophet Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah (on youtube: Yahsladynred). For the sake of the people's souls, HE is warning them to repent, which means to turn away from their sins; and accept YAHUSHUA / Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour so that they may be saved. The Name of the Messiah is YAHUSHUA in original Hebrew, was translitterated "Jesus" in the Greek Versions of the Bible.
YAHUVEH is not willing that any should perish, but that all come to repentance and Salvation through HIS Son YAHUSHUA. (2 Peter 3:9)
YAHUVEH also warns that HE will bring Judgment upon heathen mankind who refuse to repent, who refuse the Salvation that HE offers through HIS Son; and upon this wicked world. Because of man's rebellion and unrepentant sin before YAHUVEH, (including the Lukewarm Christians that YAHUSHUA warned HE would spew out of HIS mouth), YAHUVEH has warned that HE will bring Judgment on this world in the form of Natural Disasters. These natural calamities include Meteors, Tsunamis, Hurricanes, Floods, Earthquakes and more.
HE will pour out these Judgments on this this wicked world in a greater measure as the time of the Great Tribulation approaches and as the wickedness of heathen mankind increases. Pray to be counted worthy to escape the Great Tribulation.
The only way to escape the Judgment that is to come is to repent of one's sins and turn to YAHUSHUA and serve HIM. This Judgment will not come to those who serve and worship HIM and HIS Son YAHUSHUA in truth with all of their heart, mind, soul. Those who will repent, and submit their wills and lives to YAHUVEH, God Almighty will be spared. YAHUVEH is a God of balance, HIS Mercy knows no limits but so does HIS Wrath to the disobedient. Those who strive to live a life of Holiness, Obedience before HIM will know HIS Lovingkindness, however those who strive with their Maker will be destroyed by HIS Wrath.
This video contains Prophecy Extracts about the Judgment that YAHUVEH, God Almighty will bring on this world in the form of natural calamities.
Here is an extract from Prophecy 74, I, YAHUVEH, HAVE DECLARED WAR ON PLANET EARTH FROM HEAVEN!
"I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war from Heaven and you cannot stop it! You who mock ME, you who mock the true children of YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA, you who plot to steal their freedoms away. I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war from Heaven on this planet and the evil shall be slain. (...)
Why do you not believe that I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war on this planet earth? Because you shake your fist at ME. Because you say from your laws I will be set free. Then you will taste of MY wrath. But not for MY Children not for those that put YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA first in their love and their life. Not for those that cry out "We want to know YOU, show us YOUR will, show us your way, show us how we can please YOU today." You are not MY enemy and I will shield you in this day.
*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
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