The Return of a King Dream

This is a dream that God gave to me last night concerning a king, a ruler whose was forced to flee his land when others wrongfully assumed control of it and shows how God is the one who set kings and Rules up and he also is the one who cast them down.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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