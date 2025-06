Drink Along w #beerandgear 169 : Huss Brewing Juicy Juicy IPA 5.0/5*

Running 6.3 for the ABV, 27 for the IBUs and the SRM by my eye was a pretty orange/yellow 8.

per their page "Bursting with candied pineapple, sweet orange, stone fruit and melon with a smooth mouthfeel and lingering bitterness. Adding cryo hop gives a true “pop” to the aroma and flavor"

The El Dorado and Amarillo really work nicely in this brew.

An easy 5 my friends.

