US LAWS ALL SECRETLY CHANGED TO ENABLE MASS GENOCIDE

Since early 2020, we’ve all been tearing our hair out, wondering how the PSYOP and information operation known as the COVID-19 Pandemic and vaccine rollout has been pulled-off on a global scale.

A picture is emerging of a government-run domestic bioterrorism program of chemical and biological weapons, funded by taxpayers, authorized by Congress and US presidents and administered through the Department of Health and human Services, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.

Now, Dr Jane Ruby says, “I believe we finally know how all of these horrific things are happening without any oversight and without any government body officials stopping the death and destruction from these bioweapon shots.”

Dr Jane is talking about the work of legal analyst and super sleuth, Katherine Watt who discovered the slow kill of American laws and the US Constitution that is legalizing tyranny, genetic damage, and the takeover of America under the guise of public health.

Watt started looking at the legal architecture that supported the COVID pandemic hoax and how it fit with the highly-coordinated pandemic story told by governments, worldwide and how it relates to the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations of 2005.

Dr Jane says, “And what she found is, in my opinion, stunning. She said, and I quote, ‘A whole lot of things that once were federal and state crimes and civil rights violations have been legalized by Congress, through legislative statutory revisions to the United States Code, they were signed by multiple US presidents and implemented at the administrative, regulatory level by the Department of Health and Human Services. This was all done through the Code of Federal Regulations.’

“Essentially, what I believe she’s saying is, our government, slowly and deceptively changed our laws to enable the various federal agencies to commit domestic bioterrorism here, in the US and crimes on humanity, worldwide.”

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/us-laws-all-secretly-changed-to-enable-mass-genocide/

