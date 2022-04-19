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The Mandate Unravels
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145 views • April 19, 2022
The Mask Mandate On Airlines Is Dead
* CDC mask mandates no longer enforced on flights.
* Judge strikes down transportation mask mandates.
Editor’s Note
* Does anyone believe Team [Bidan] will honor this decision?
* Expect an appeal.
* Expect another fascist work-around.
* Expect new, deadlier (i.e. fake) variants — and more lies re: hospitalizations and deaths.
* The only way the tyranny ends is when we defeat it.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 April 2022
* CDC mask mandates no longer enforced on flights.
* Judge strikes down transportation mask mandates.
Editor’s Note
* Does anyone believe Team [Bidan] will honor this decision?
* Expect an appeal.
* Expect another fascist work-around.
* Expect new, deadlier (i.e. fake) variants — and more lies re: hospitalizations and deaths.
* The only way the tyranny ends is when we defeat it.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 April 2022
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