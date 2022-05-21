THE "IMAGE TO THE BEAST" - Construction Nearly Complete - Must be in Place before 2030 - Tic Toc - 7772666

The infrastructure of the NWO's "One World Government" aka the biblical "IMAGE TO THE BEAST" is nearly complete.Discussed in this Video:- Are we prepared for what IS happening and what is ABOUT to happen?- World Current Events that relate directly to Biblical Prophesy which most do not realize is even happening- FORCED Vaccination laws in China (Soon coming here...)- Sudden mass food processing plant disasters in the US (Do you REALLY believe it's a Coincidence?)- Climate Change hysteria abounds, and how this leads to the implementation of the "mark of the beast"- Abortion Protests - again, DON'T BE FOOLED BY THIS - it's NOT what you think it's about - this is a TRICK!:- NWO manufactured FAMINE- More COVID fakedemics telegraphed to happen soon - telegraphed by all the same people who telegraphed the covid-19 fakedemic,: Gates, Fauci, Biden, CDC officials... (you really didn't think this was over did you - for those of you who still believe in fairy-tales, better dust off your masks...)- Now that 5G is nearly in place world-wide and even ready for the 6G upgrade: This is the foundational infrastructure for Massive high-tech SURVEILLANCE techniques to be used to CONTROL the public - For example: like knowing that there is a group of people meeting together in a church during a MANDATORY fakedemic "lock-down"... (they already used some of this "phone cluster monitoring" technology to dispatch police to break-up church meetings during the 2020 lockdowns here in the USA - the Land of the ????.) - Also massive use of mini and micro surveillance drone swarms which can and will follow you ANYWHERE you can imagine going, even through dense foliage...- Chinas Social Credit System is now in the process of being implemented worldwide - happening throughout the EU as we speak AND IT WILL COME HERE(in fact it IS here, just not implemented as yet)... (This is insidious people - soon your phone will be your BALL-n-CHAIN - earth will soon be a huge PRISON COLONY - okay, I guess it already is - it'll just become MORE restrictive.)- The Jesuit WIZARD pope officials even clearly states that China's current social control system is the prototype, the blueprint for the Vatican system to be implemented world-wide.- Sunday legislation coming soon (essentially the mark of the beast) - "they" are not simply telegraphing it, they are outright saying it's coming soon in their public documentation and media.7772666, mark of the beast, NWO, Social Credit System, one world government