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THE "IMAGE TO THE BEAST" - Construction Nearly Complete - Must be in Place before 2030 - Tic Toc - 7772666
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108 views • May 21, 2022
The infrastructure of the NWO's "One World Government" aka the biblical "IMAGE TO THE BEAST" is nearly complete.
Discussed in this Video:
- Are we prepared for what IS happening and what is ABOUT to happen?
- World Current Events that relate directly to Biblical Prophesy which most do not realize is even happening
- FORCED Vaccination laws in China (Soon coming here...)
- Sudden mass food processing plant disasters in the US (Do you REALLY believe it's a Coincidence?)
- Climate Change hysteria abounds, and how this leads to the implementation of the "mark of the beast"
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/THE-MARK-OF-THE-BEAST-AND-THE-OTHER-WAYS-TO-BE-DAMNED-7772666:6
- Abortion Protests - again, DON'T BE FOOLED BY THIS - it's NOT what you think it's about - this is a TRICK!:
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Dont-Be-Fooled-Roe-vs-Wade-Is-Not-Just-About-Child-Sacrifice-Any-longer-7772666:b
- NWO manufactured FAMINE
- More COVID fakedemics telegraphed to happen soon - telegraphed by all the same people who telegraphed the covid-19 fakedemic,: Gates, Fauci, Biden, CDC officials... (you really didn't think this was over did you - for those of you who still believe in fairy-tales, better dust off your masks...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SORCERY-in-Action-Breaks-between-COVID-waves-are-PLANNED-72777-7772666:2
- Now that 5G is nearly in place world-wide and even ready for the 6G upgrade: This is the foundational infrastructure for Massive high-tech SURVEILLANCE techniques to be used to CONTROL the public - For example: like knowing that there is a group of people meeting together in a church during a MANDATORY fakedemic "lock-down"... (they already used some of this "phone cluster monitoring" technology to dispatch police to break-up church meetings during the 2020 lockdowns here in the USA - the Land of the ????.) - Also massive use of mini and micro surveillance drone swarms which can and will follow you ANYWHERE you can imagine going, even through dense foliage...
- Chinas Social Credit System is now in the process of being implemented worldwide - happening throughout the EU as we speak AND IT WILL COME HERE(in fact it IS here, just not implemented as yet)... (This is insidious people - soon your phone will be your BALL-n-CHAIN - earth will soon be a huge PRISON COLONY - okay, I guess it already is - it'll just become MORE restrictive.)
- The Jesuit WIZARD pope officials even clearly states that China's current social control system is the prototype, the blueprint for the Vatican system to be implemented world-wide.
- Sunday legislation coming soon (essentially the mark of the beast) - "they" are not simply telegraphing it, they are outright saying it's coming soon in their public documentation and media.
7772666, mark of the beast, NWO, Social Credit System, one world government
Discussed in this Video:
- Are we prepared for what IS happening and what is ABOUT to happen?
- World Current Events that relate directly to Biblical Prophesy which most do not realize is even happening
- FORCED Vaccination laws in China (Soon coming here...)
- Sudden mass food processing plant disasters in the US (Do you REALLY believe it's a Coincidence?)
- Climate Change hysteria abounds, and how this leads to the implementation of the "mark of the beast"
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/THE-MARK-OF-THE-BEAST-AND-THE-OTHER-WAYS-TO-BE-DAMNED-7772666:6
- Abortion Protests - again, DON'T BE FOOLED BY THIS - it's NOT what you think it's about - this is a TRICK!:
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Dont-Be-Fooled-Roe-vs-Wade-Is-Not-Just-About-Child-Sacrifice-Any-longer-7772666:b
- NWO manufactured FAMINE
- More COVID fakedemics telegraphed to happen soon - telegraphed by all the same people who telegraphed the covid-19 fakedemic,: Gates, Fauci, Biden, CDC officials... (you really didn't think this was over did you - for those of you who still believe in fairy-tales, better dust off your masks...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SORCERY-in-Action-Breaks-between-COVID-waves-are-PLANNED-72777-7772666:2
- Now that 5G is nearly in place world-wide and even ready for the 6G upgrade: This is the foundational infrastructure for Massive high-tech SURVEILLANCE techniques to be used to CONTROL the public - For example: like knowing that there is a group of people meeting together in a church during a MANDATORY fakedemic "lock-down"... (they already used some of this "phone cluster monitoring" technology to dispatch police to break-up church meetings during the 2020 lockdowns here in the USA - the Land of the ????.) - Also massive use of mini and micro surveillance drone swarms which can and will follow you ANYWHERE you can imagine going, even through dense foliage...
- Chinas Social Credit System is now in the process of being implemented worldwide - happening throughout the EU as we speak AND IT WILL COME HERE(in fact it IS here, just not implemented as yet)... (This is insidious people - soon your phone will be your BALL-n-CHAIN - earth will soon be a huge PRISON COLONY - okay, I guess it already is - it'll just become MORE restrictive.)
- The Jesuit WIZARD pope officials even clearly states that China's current social control system is the prototype, the blueprint for the Vatican system to be implemented world-wide.
- Sunday legislation coming soon (essentially the mark of the beast) - "they" are not simply telegraphing it, they are outright saying it's coming soon in their public documentation and media.
7772666, mark of the beast, NWO, Social Credit System, one world government
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