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The Debrief to Get Osama Bin Laden | Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite CLIP
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32 views • June 16, 2022

Former SEAL Team 6/Devgru Operator Robert J. O'Neill gives a full recap of his career in the SEAL Teams. From start to finish, we cover it all. This is a side of Rob you haven't seen before. We get philosophical on topics such as "Should we have ever gone to Iraq?" and "Would we have been friends with our enemies under different circumstances?" And of course... We get the first hand account of the night Rob killed Bin Laden. You have never heard this side from the Man who killed Osama Bin Laden.


Jun 15, 2022 Watch the full episode on the @Vigilance Elite channel.

https://youtu.be/Vm0fAae8x7Q Support The Shawn Ryan Show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite

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bin ladenvigilance eliteshawn ryan showrobert oneill
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