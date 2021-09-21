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9/21/2021 -- Major Seismic Unrest Worldwide -- La Palma Volcano to Australia M6.0 near Melbourne
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431 views • September 22, 2021
A rare M5.8 to M6.0 struck Melbourne Australia, as well as major eruptive activity on the opposite side of the planet at La Palma in the Canary Islands.
Three different M6.0+ earthquakes in the past 48 hours indicates a magnitude rise across the board globally, this means more is yet to come and magnitudes should increase yet again as new deep quakes pump more energy into the system from the West Pacific spreading out to Europe and over to South / Central / North America.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Three different M6.0+ earthquakes in the past 48 hours indicates a magnitude rise across the board globally, this means more is yet to come and magnitudes should increase yet again as new deep quakes pump more energy into the system from the West Pacific spreading out to Europe and over to South / Central / North America.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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