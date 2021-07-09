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Brother Nephtali: AI Persecution - Human's NOT WELCOMED! (Reloaded) [08.07.2021]
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0 view • July 09, 2021
Pinned by Brother Nephtali - 4 hours ago
'Hey fam. this is an older video that most haven't seen. I hope it blesses you and thanks for the support. You are appreciated more than you can imagine. Your Bro. Nephtali :) https://tfgministries.com'
596 views Jul 8, 2021
Brother Nephtali
7.93K subscribers
https://youtu.be/39Q35LMbkfk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB25Wg_5q4b3vKdWRCPMsHQ
'Hey fam. this is an older video that most haven't seen. I hope it blesses you and thanks for the support. You are appreciated more than you can imagine. Your Bro. Nephtali :) https://tfgministries.com'
596 views Jul 8, 2021
Brother Nephtali
7.93K subscribers
https://youtu.be/39Q35LMbkfk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB25Wg_5q4b3vKdWRCPMsHQ
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