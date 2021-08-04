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Dr Charles Hoffe - “These shots are causing huge damage and the worst is yet to come.”
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246 views • August 04, 2021
Dr Charles Hoffe - “These shots are causing huge damage and the worst is yet to come.”
Dr Charles Hoffe MD, reportis on the disturbing findings in his patients. He says the mRNA vaccines are plugging up thousands of tiny capillaries in the blood of those who took the ‘vaccine.’ Most will die in a few short years from heart failure.
Dr Charles Hoffe MD, reportis on the disturbing findings in his patients. He says the mRNA vaccines are plugging up thousands of tiny capillaries in the blood of those who took the ‘vaccine.’ Most will die in a few short years from heart failure.
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