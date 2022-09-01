Last Highlights on Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine by August 31, 2022

Last highlights on Russian special military operation in Ukraine by August, 31





📍Kornet anti-tank crews reached the 'tank-dangerous' lines and destroyed the armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, preparing for an offensive in a forested area.





📍Artillery crews of Gyacinth-B howitzers, at a distance of up to 28 km, destroyed the positions of enemy artillery and infantry in a shelter.





📍Crews of Ka-52 Alligators hit sheltered Ukrainian military in Western Military district with missiles launching in pairs at a maximum low-flight altitude.





📍The artillerymen of the Central Military District deployed the Grad installations at the targets of Ukrainian nationalists.





📍The Su-25 crews of the Vostok group launched missile air strikes on military facilities and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Eastern Military District. The results are in our post's video.





Сheck up for updates of the special military operation.