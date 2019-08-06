Lynyrd Skynyrd - REDNECK NATIONAL ANTHEM ( Simple Man )

I was born in TEXAS.

I grew up in North Carolina.

Both of these states are /where part of the former Confederate States of America.

Often, when travelling around, and meeting with other Americans, when they find out that I am a Southerner, they get that " Who farted " look on their face.

Liberal leftist White People are the most "offended" by My birthplace.

These People havent got a CLUE.

A SOUTHERN MAN, Black, White, Red or Yellow, is motivated by a DEEP PASSIONATE LOVE for Him and His.

If outsiders choose to see this as "hate", this is not My fault, and I REFUSE for it to be My problem.

I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.