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Lynyrd Skynyrd - REDNECK NATIONAL ANTHEM ( Simple Man )
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20 views • August 06, 2019
I was born in TEXAS.
I grew up in North Carolina.
Both of these states are /where part of the former Confederate States of America.
Often, when travelling around, and meeting with other Americans, when they find out that I am a Southerner, they get that " Who farted " look on their face.
Liberal leftist White People are the most "offended" by My birthplace.
These People havent got a CLUE.
A SOUTHERN MAN, Black, White, Red or Yellow, is motivated by a DEEP PASSIONATE LOVE for Him and His.
If outsiders choose to see this as "hate", this is not My fault, and I REFUSE for it to be My problem.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
I grew up in North Carolina.
Both of these states are /where part of the former Confederate States of America.
Often, when travelling around, and meeting with other Americans, when they find out that I am a Southerner, they get that " Who farted " look on their face.
Liberal leftist White People are the most "offended" by My birthplace.
These People havent got a CLUE.
A SOUTHERN MAN, Black, White, Red or Yellow, is motivated by a DEEP PASSIONATE LOVE for Him and His.
If outsiders choose to see this as "hate", this is not My fault, and I REFUSE for it to be My problem.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
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