The Vaccinated are giving off a 2.44GHz Signature! ⚠️
A British man in the states has cleverly put together a device that measures frequency of those who are Vaccinated. The device is linked to a monitor that shows the spikes on a graph when in contact with those who give of the 2.44GHz. 📡⚡️
The self assembling Nanotechnology turns the individual into a Living Antenna so that the 5G infrastructure can pick you up...
Source @Corona Conspiracy
