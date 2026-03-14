Big attack on US bases underway, fires & explosions in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, & Saudi Arabia

A massive attack on US bases is underway: fires and explosions in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

Video shows moments of strikes on US bases in Kuwait, and the sound of an explosion at a base in Bahrain.

▪️Fire and black smoke rise over the US air base "Victoria" in central Baghdad after a Grad MLRS attack.

▪️Footage shows an attack on a training base belonging to US occupation forces in Erbil, Iraq, where Kurdish separatists are trained.

▪️Six ballistic missiles and two UAVs were shot down over Saudi Arabia, the country's Ministry of Defense announced.

Cynthia... there were 6 videos posted, most too short or not very good. Not sure which is being hit in this video from the description above.

@Slavyangrad