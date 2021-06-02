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We Can Agree (What's in the V?) by Betsy Dewey - Official Lyrics video
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30 views • June 02, 2021
We Can Agree (What's in the V?) by Betsy Dewey - Official Lyrics video
https://youtu.be/KpwhvXrHo8k
We Can Agree (What's in the V?) by Betsy Dewey was recorded in April 2021 at Smilin' Castle Studio in Kyle, TX
Written by Betsy Dewey
Produced by Rick DelCastillo, Betsy Dewey, My-Cherie Haley, Rob Dew and Phillip Dewey
Vocals: Betsy Dewey
Electric Guitar Wizardry: Rick DelCastillo
Fiddle: Betsy Dewey
Acoustic Guitar: Betsy Dewey
Bass: Rick DelCastillo
Drums: Rick DelCastillo
For more information, follow Freedom Junkie Radio on Telegram, YouTube and Instagram.
www.freedomjunkieradio.com
Please wake up.
If you don't wake up soon, all our rights will be gone...
Love,
Betsy
https://youtu.be/KpwhvXrHo8k
We Can Agree (What's in the V?) by Betsy Dewey was recorded in April 2021 at Smilin' Castle Studio in Kyle, TX
Written by Betsy Dewey
Produced by Rick DelCastillo, Betsy Dewey, My-Cherie Haley, Rob Dew and Phillip Dewey
Vocals: Betsy Dewey
Electric Guitar Wizardry: Rick DelCastillo
Fiddle: Betsy Dewey
Acoustic Guitar: Betsy Dewey
Bass: Rick DelCastillo
Drums: Rick DelCastillo
For more information, follow Freedom Junkie Radio on Telegram, YouTube and Instagram.
www.freedomjunkieradio.com
Please wake up.
If you don't wake up soon, all our rights will be gone...
Love,
Betsy
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