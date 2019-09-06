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Democrats Plan To Fight Climate Change, Ban Everything!
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6 views • September 06, 2019
While giving a town hall on "climate change", Democrat candidates delivered a huge list of things they are ready to ban to "save America". Tom Pappert joins Owen in-studio to point out how ridiculous the Democrat party has become.
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