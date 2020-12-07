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AZ House CLOSES, MI Man BOMBED, China Blames Ausies For Covid: Breaking On The Daily #34
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131 views • December 07, 2020
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Timestamps
0:00 Intro
0:26 Arizona legislator closes for ridiculous reasons
6:01 Democrat house next year laziest in history
8:52 More Ilhan Omar Corruption
13:26 MI man’s house bombed, may have been political
17:14 China stumbles to shift blame on Covid
21:50 Pete Davidson shows his elitism
28:30 Outro
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#PoliticalAttacks #Election2020 #China #Covid19
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/yJior
https://archive.vn/73iYo
https://archive.vn/cdW1a
https://archive.vn/3lo4Z
https://archive.vn/SQAFY
Timestamps
0:00 Intro
0:26 Arizona legislator closes for ridiculous reasons
6:01 Democrat house next year laziest in history
8:52 More Ilhan Omar Corruption
13:26 MI man’s house bombed, may have been political
17:14 China stumbles to shift blame on Covid
21:50 Pete Davidson shows his elitism
28:30 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#PoliticalAttacks #Election2020 #China #Covid19
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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