Military Coup, Calling All Generals & Admirals, Take Back Our Country, COUP in LIEU of Civil War



Military Coup, Not Civil War. Calling all Generals & Admirals, Take Back our Country! COUP IN LIEU !!



dr Meno pleads out to the A TEAM to take back our country. We need you more than ever.

Watch my other video,

Military Coup, Not Civil War. Calling all Generals & Admirals, Take Back our Country! COUP IN LIEU !!



originally pub, may, 31 2012



Military Coup, Not Civil War. Calling all Generals & Admirals, Take Back our Country! COUP IN LIEU, IS OUR NEW PHRASE 4 REVOLT.

originally posted, march 8, 2012, IF ONLY PEOPLE LISTENED TO ME.

dr Meno rants about how we need a Military Coup and a General with BRASS Balls to enact a coup against Washington, Obama, Bush, and others. AND put them under arrest for violating our constitution, For treason, for violating our Bill of Rights, and for having the new world order banks take over our country. And they need to march into the UN and arrest them for inciting illegal wars around the world. The UN needs to be disbanded. It hasn't done it objective, promoting world peace. Bush and Blair needs to be put under arrest for WAR crimes. There is an outstanding arrest warrant for them from the world court of Malaysia. We need to give them housing in one of their FEMA camps. AND throw away the key.



So help distribute this video. It is hidden in the system. Support the only quick, effective, take back of our country. The military has an oath to protect our country, an oath to our constution, DOMESTIC and foreign. USA is not immune to corruption, AND A MILITARY COUP. Powell, where are you when we need you?

OK. I KNOW WHAT YOU ARE THINKING. IF I WATCH THIS VIDEO, YOUTUBE AND GOOGLE WILL HAVE IT IN THEIR COOKIES. AND CAN COME INVADE MY HOUSE AND PUT ME IN A FEMA CAMP WITHOUT DUE PROCESS. THIS VIDEO CONTAINS CONTROVERSIAL SUBJECTS ABOUT OVERTHROWING THE NWO OUT OF THE USA. (if it is not too late). YOU SEE THAT IS THE WHOLE POINT. YOU ARE LETTING THEM GET TO YOU AND YOUR COUNTRY. You are chicken shit sheeple. Baaa, Baaa, Baaa. Realistically at this point as the wheels are in motion, The NWO has already took over. RIGTH UNDER YOUR IGNORANT NOSES. A military coup is the only thing that will save our country at this time.

If we had a civil war in the USA. Against the US government. Where it is the states united fighting back against the DC crowd of corruption. Whom, may be just a bunch of freedom fighters trying to restore the constitution. Who would be the country or entity that would be funding the freedom fighters? Would it be China? Russia? Mexico? Private entities? And if We wanted to take over the banks and revolt, through the fiscal revolution too. Who would be backing us up? And funding us.

The STATES UNITED need to take back our country. The United, States, has FAILED.

Free speech is no longer existent in the United States, and as result, we have relocated our radio program to Costa Rica. Radio Pacifico Sur de Costa Rica also plans to promote the tourist industry of Costa Rica. and at the same time expose the myths you may be reading on line. We want to tell the truth about visiting and living in Costa Rica. We encourage all of you to share your stories with us. We will also have tourist information, real estate for sale, and property managing to serve you in the Pacific South Zone of Costa Rica.



I have noticed that YouTube is not accurately reporting the views on this video. Hummmmm.