Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cat Has Been Invading House Via Unknown Route l Animal in Crisis 403
channel image
High Hopes
3085 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
26 views
Published Yesterday

Kritter Klub


Feb 29, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


This man was living peacefully in a 14th floor apartment... but then one day, a stranger cat broke in and settled down. That was 3 years ago and he still won't let the informant near him! The cat is moving on a dangerous roof as he was unable to go down on the ground. Watch the rescue and how he become friends with the informant.


 More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B


#Kritterklub #cat #kitten #rescue


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: / kritterklub

 On Instagram: / kritter_klub

 On Twitter: / kritter_klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko1LwnR8v6c

Keywords
housecatunknownapartmentrouteinvadingkritter klubanimal in crisis14th floor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket