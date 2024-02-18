Woke AI developers who think MEN can get PREGNANT fret about AI’s “lack of reasoning capabilities”

- AI reasoning capabilities and delusional beliefs in Western society. (0:03)

- Woke culture and climate change misinformation. (5:56)

- Climate change, woke ideology, and AI training. (10:47)

- COVID-19 misinformation and the role of AI in perpetuating it. (15:18)

- COVID origins and AI CEO's misinformation. (20:11)

- AI, hallucinations, and judicial bias. (25:55)

- Indoctrination in education systems and language models. (30:23)

- Censorship and access to health information. (38:51)

- The limitations of human consciousness and the impact of indoctrination on society. (43:43)

- Using AI for knowledge and self-reliance vs. censorship and control. (48:34)

- AI, censorship, and the future of knowledge. (52:58)

- Using AI to create a model for summarizing and generating text. (57:49)

