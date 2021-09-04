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Australia Officially Joins Dystopian World ID Social Credit Score Control Grid
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553 views • September 04, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the globalist plan to clamp down on the population with tracking IDs and social credit score based restrictions for participation in society, now being implemented in Australia. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/australia-could-force-citizens-to-report-their-location-on-demand-via-government-tracking-app/
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