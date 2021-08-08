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Ecologia e degrado.2021-08-08
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2 views • August 08, 2021
Voglio mostrarvi esempi di ecologia imbecille: laddove, negli anni '60 il torrente Sangone era totalmente accessibile a noi bambini ed agli adulti, oggi la "natura" è preclusa. Sempre
negli anni '60, la periferia torinese era centro produttivo, oggi è in totale abbandono e, al posto dei luoghi di produzione, sorgono centri commerciali a sottilineare il nostro nuovo ruolo di consumatori.
negli anni '60, la periferia torinese era centro produttivo, oggi è in totale abbandono e, al posto dei luoghi di produzione, sorgono centri commerciali a sottilineare il nostro nuovo ruolo di consumatori.
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