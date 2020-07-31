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ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ του Σχεδίου Εξόντωσης της Ανθρωπότητος!
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3243 views • July 31, 2020
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ του Σχεδίου Εξόντωσης της Ανθρωπότητος!
Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας ρίχνει φως στο σχέδιο του ιδρύματος Ροκφέλερ για την μείωση του πληθυσμού της Γης
με φονικό εργαλείο τον ΚΑΤΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΙΟ-ΚΟΡΩΝΑ!
Ο ΛΟΥΚΑΣ ΚΙΝΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ Ο ΠΑΤΗΡ ΑΠΟΣΤΟΛΟΣ ΓΚΑΤΖΙΑΣ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΟΥΝ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΟ ΤΟ ΦΟΝΙΚΟ ΣΧΕΔΙΟ...
Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας ρίχνει φως στο σχέδιο του ιδρύματος Ροκφέλερ για την μείωση του πληθυσμού της Γης
με φονικό εργαλείο τον ΚΑΤΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΙΟ-ΚΟΡΩΝΑ!
Ο ΛΟΥΚΑΣ ΚΙΝΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ Ο ΠΑΤΗΡ ΑΠΟΣΤΟΛΟΣ ΓΚΑΤΖΙΑΣ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΟΥΝ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΟ ΤΟ ΦΟΝΙΚΟ ΣΧΕΔΙΟ...
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